City of Tyler seeking volunteers for Parks Service Day

TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful is seeking volunteers to help improve and beautify the city's local parks next month.
Park Service Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Every September, KTyB hosts the event to give back and help neighborhood parks as hundreds of volunteers take on several projects.
According to the city of Tyler, the projects for this year will include litter cleanups, painting, replacing mulch at playgrounds, restoring flowerbeds and other activities.
Parks where volunteers will be working are:
- Woldert Park, 701 W. 32nd St.
- W.E. Winters Park, 910 S. Peach Ave.
- Fun Forest Park, 2000 N. Forest Ave.
- City Park, 200 W. Queen St.
- Gassaway Park, 2921 Martha St.
People can pre-register online at bit.ly/ParkServiceDay22. During registration, volunteers can pick their park location and project. Lunch will be provided to all pre-registered volunteers as well as a free shirt and chance to win door prizes.