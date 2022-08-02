City of Tyler seeking volunteers for Parks Service Day

According to the city of Tyler, the projects for this year will include litter cleanups, painting, replacing mulch at playgrounds and restoring flowerbeds.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful is seeking volunteers to help improve and beautify the city's local parks next month.

Park Service Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Every September, KTyB hosts the event to give back and help neighborhood parks as hundreds of volunteers take on several projects.

According to the city of Tyler, the projects for this year will include litter cleanups, painting, replacing mulch at playgrounds, restoring flowerbeds and other activities.

Parks where volunteers will be working are: