City of Tyler seeks donations for annual school supply drive

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler is seeking donations and sponsorships from local businesses and organizations to fund its annual drive-thru school supply drive.

The #SchoolisCool back-to-school event is scheduled for Aug. 4 at Fun Forest Park in Tyler to help parents and children prepare for the upcoming school year, according to the city of Tyler.

The first 2,000 school-aged children in line will receive free backpacks filled with school supplies. Every $30 will buy a backpack with school supplies for a kid in need.

People can make donations online through Eventbrite, during East Texas Giving Day today under the Tyler Area Business Education Council or by check. Checks can be made payable to the Tyler Area Business Education Council and mailed to 315 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

Sponsorship levels:



Platinum Sponsor - $2,500

Named as major backpack sponsor on all marketing materials

Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event

Insert in each backpack (printed materials and payment must be received by July 9)

Company logo on website and printed items

Company logo on back of volunteer t-shirts

Named as backpack sponsor on all marketing materials

Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event

Company logo on website and printed items

Company logo on back of volunteer t-shirts

Named as backpack sponsor on all marketing materials

Company logo on website and printed items

Company logo on website and printed items

Gold Sponsor - $1,000

Named as backpack sponsor on all marketing materials

Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event

Company logo on website and printed items

Company logo on back of volunteer t-shirts

Silver Sponsor - $500

Named as backpack sponsor on all marketing materials

Company logo on website and printed items

Other Sponsor - $250

Company logo on website and printed items

General Donation - Amount desired