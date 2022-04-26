City of Tyler seeks donations for annual school supply drive

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler is seeking donations and sponsorships from local businesses and organizations to fund its annual drive-thru school supply drive.
The #SchoolisCool back-to-school event is scheduled for Aug. 4 at Fun Forest Park in Tyler to help parents and children prepare for the upcoming school year, according to the city of Tyler.
The first 2,000 school-aged children in line will receive free backpacks filled with school supplies. Every $30 will buy a backpack with school supplies for a kid in need.
People can make donations online through Eventbrite, during East Texas Giving Day today under the Tyler Area Business Education Council or by check. Checks can be made payable to the Tyler Area Business Education Council and mailed to 315 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
Sponsorship levels:
Platinum Sponsor - $2,500
- Named as major backpack sponsor on all marketing materials
- Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event
- Insert in each backpack (printed materials and payment must be received by July 9)
- Company logo on website and printed items
- Company logo on back of volunteer t-shirts
- Named as backpack sponsor on all marketing materials
- Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event
- Company logo on website and printed items
- Company logo on back of volunteer t-shirts
- Named as backpack sponsor on all marketing materials
- Company logo on website and printed items
- Company logo on website and printed items
Gold Sponsor - $1,000
- Named as backpack sponsor on all marketing materials
- Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event
- Company logo on website and printed items
- Company logo on back of volunteer t-shirts
Silver Sponsor - $500
- Named as backpack sponsor on all marketing materials
- Company logo on website and printed items
Other Sponsor - $250
- Company logo on website and printed items
General Donation - Amount desired
For more information, contact LaToya Young at (903) 592-1661 ext. 252 or LYoung@TylerTexas.com.