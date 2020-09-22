City of Tyler sidewalk project hits roadblock

In 2015, a sidewalk project near T.J. Austin Elementary School was introduced to provide a safer access to the school and local businesses.

TYLER, Texas — The goal of the T.J. Austin Sidewalk Project for North Tyler was to provide a safer access to the school and local businesses.

The idea came from a group of T.J. Austin Elementary students in 2015, but construction wouldn’t begin for another 4 years.

“It’s been going on, since July of 2019, is when the contract was awarded,” said LouAnn Campbell, City of Tyler public information officer for public works and utilities. “This sidewalk is part of a community development block grant, that's what it was funded through.”

The City expected the project to be completed before the 2019-2020 school year. About more than 200 feet has been installed. Campbell says the delay for the remaining stretch of sidewalk is due to an undeveloped property across from the school.

“We're [the City] going to have to go to condemnation and eminent domain procedures, which will be in court for a little while, depending on the docket schedule and what the court's schedule is,” she said.

The owners of the property on West Franklin Street have both passed away and neither left a will behind.

The Tyler City Council will take a vote during a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23 to approve whether to move forward with the legal process to finish the sidewalk. Campbell says it’s anticipated the council will say to complete the project.