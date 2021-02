Monday night, city crews continued sanding and de-icing bridges, overpasses and the area around the hospitals.

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler Street Department will use equipment Tuesday morning to clear snow from the city's roadways.

According to an announcement from the city, the street department secured the use of two maintainers and two equipment operators and one follow vehicle from Smith County.

The snow clearing is set to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday.