City of Tyler offering free bus rides to public library, pool for kids this summer

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Transit will be offering free bus rides to the public library and Fun Forest Pool for children living in the city over the summer.

The program is available for children who have a library card.

The library is located at 201 S College Ave. in Tyler. The service will begin on June 1 and last until Aug. 31.

The bus runs from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No rides are offered on Sunday. Hours are subject to change on holidays.

The bus will follow a route that will not exceed past city limits and is available to all Tyler residents.

Students under the age of 18 are eligible to ride the Tyler Transit free of charge to and from the library.

This partnership is useful for children who are interested in going to the pool, library, or if they don't have a reliable vehicle.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adult tickets are sold for $1 each. Additional passes include a 7-day pass for $10 and a 30-day pass for $40 which provides unlimited rides.

For a list of route maps, click here.