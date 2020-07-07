City of Tyler to begin Onyx Seal Coat project July 8

Multiple roads and lanes will be closed beginning Wednesday, July 8 through Saturday, August 1.

TYLER, Texas — During the month of July, Roadway Solutions will be seal coating multiple roadways in Tyler for the 2020 Seal Coat Project.

Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baker Drive - between Martha Street and Baldwin Drive

Cope Street - from Bradshaw drive to North Northwest Loop 323

Lee Street

Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baruth Drive

Mockingbird Lane - between South Vine Avenue and South Glenwood Boulevard

Outer Drive - between South Glenwood Boulevard and the dead end

West 5th Street - between South Vine Avenue and the dead end at South Englewood Avenue

West 7th Street - Old Noonday Road and South Englewood Avenue

Saturday, July 11 and Monday, July 13 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Turtle Creek Drive - between Victory and the dead end

Victory Drive - between South Donnybrook Avenue and Turtle Creek Drive

Victory Drive - between South Donnybrook and the dead end

East Dodge Street - between South Donnybrook and South Sneed Avenue

South Sneed Avenue - between Frazier Street and Lake Street

Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East 6th Street - between South Fleishel Avenue and Magnolia Drive

Guinn Drive - between South Fleishel Avenue and the dead end at Knob Hill Drive

Guinn Drive - between South Fleishel Avenue and the dead end

Knob Hill Drive - between Guinn Drive amd the dead end

Lakeview Avenue - between East 6th Street and Marian Street

Marian Street - between Magnolia Drive and Redbud Avenue

San Antonio Street - between Magnolia Drive and the dead end of Redbud Avenue

Sunset Drive - between Magnolia Drive and Redbud Avenue

Thursday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 22 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Tree Cove

Butterfly Creek Drive - between Big Tree Cove and Holly Creek Drive

Castle Pines Court

Cherryhill Drive - between Pinehurst and Woodlands Drive

Cherrylaurel Cove

Coronado Court

Firestone Circle - between Pinehurst and dead end past Sawgrass

Holly Creek Drive - between Butterfly Creek Drive and Cherrylaurel Cove

Hollywest Drive

Kingsmill Circle

La Costa Drive - between Pinehurst Street and Gleneagles Drive

Pinehurst Street - between Firestone Circle and Hollytree Circle

Sawgrass - between Firestone Circle and Pinehurst Street

Weston Court

Whiteforest Cove

Winterberry Cove

Woodlands Drive - between Firestone Circle and Sawgrass

Woodlands Drive - between Sherbrooke Drive and La Costa Drive

Thursday, July 23 and Tuesday, July 28 through Thursday, July 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Becky Drive

Briar Creek Drive

Cedar Creek Drive

Gateridge Drive

Huntington Drive

Polo Court

Raintree Drive - between Spring Creek Drive and dead end

Spring Creek - between West Grande Boulevard and dead end at Tryton Court

Spring Branch Drive

Steeple Court

Tryton Court

West Rieck Road - Plantation Drive and Hollytree Drive

Wilshire Drive

Friday, July 31 through Saturday, August 1

Crestview Avenue - between Stanford Street and Wilma Street

East Dulse Street - between South Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road

East Seagle Street

East Loftin Street

Rhodes Drive

Wilma Street - between South Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road