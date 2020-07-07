City of Tyler to begin Onyx Seal Coat project July 8

TYLER, Texas — During the month of July, Roadway Solutions will be seal coating multiple roadways in Tyler for the 2020 Seal Coat Project.
Multiple roads and lanes will be closed beginning Wednesday, July 8 through Saturday, August 1.
Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Baker Drive - between Martha Street and Baldwin Drive
- Cope Street - from Bradshaw drive to North Northwest Loop 323
- Lee Street
Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Baruth Drive
- Mockingbird Lane - between South Vine Avenue and South Glenwood Boulevard
- Outer Drive - between South Glenwood Boulevard and the dead end
- West 5th Street - between South Vine Avenue and the dead end at South Englewood Avenue
- West 7th Street - Old Noonday Road and South Englewood Avenue
Saturday, July 11 and Monday, July 13 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Turtle Creek Drive - between Victory and the dead end
- Victory Drive - between South Donnybrook Avenue and Turtle Creek Drive
- Victory Drive - between South Donnybrook and the dead end
- East Dodge Street - between South Donnybrook and South Sneed Avenue
- South Sneed Avenue - between Frazier Street and Lake Street
Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- East 6th Street - between South Fleishel Avenue and Magnolia Drive
- Guinn Drive - between South Fleishel Avenue and the dead end at Knob Hill Drive
- Guinn Drive - between South Fleishel Avenue and the dead end
- Knob Hill Drive - between Guinn Drive amd the dead end
- Lakeview Avenue - between East 6th Street and Marian Street
- Marian Street - between Magnolia Drive and Redbud Avenue
- San Antonio Street - between Magnolia Drive and the dead end of Redbud Avenue
- Sunset Drive - between Magnolia Drive and Redbud Avenue
Thursday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 22 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Big Tree Cove
- Butterfly Creek Drive - between Big Tree Cove and Holly Creek Drive
- Castle Pines Court
- Cherryhill Drive - between Pinehurst and Woodlands Drive
- Cherrylaurel Cove
- Coronado Court
- Firestone Circle - between Pinehurst and dead end past Sawgrass
- Holly Creek Drive - between Butterfly Creek Drive and Cherrylaurel Cove
- Hollywest Drive
- Kingsmill Circle
- La Costa Drive - between Pinehurst Street and Gleneagles Drive
- Pinehurst Street - between Firestone Circle and Hollytree Circle
- Sawgrass - between Firestone Circle and Pinehurst Street
- Weston Court
- Whiteforest Cove
- Winterberry Cove
- Woodlands Drive - between Firestone Circle and Sawgrass
- Woodlands Drive - between Sherbrooke Drive and La Costa Drive
Thursday, July 23 and Tuesday, July 28 through Thursday, July 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Becky Drive
- Briar Creek Drive
- Cedar Creek Drive
- Gateridge Drive
- Huntington Drive
- Polo Court
- Raintree Drive - between Spring Creek Drive and dead end
- Spring Creek - between West Grande Boulevard and dead end at Tryton Court
- Spring Branch Drive
- Steeple Court
- Tryton Court
- West Rieck Road - Plantation Drive and Hollytree Drive
- Wilshire Drive
Friday, July 31 through Saturday, August 1
- Crestview Avenue - between Stanford Street and Wilma Street
- East Dulse Street - between South Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road
- East Seagle Street
- East Loftin Street
- Rhodes Drive
- Wilma Street - between South Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road
Expect land closure, road closures and traffic delays. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route and to pay attention to all traffic and construction signs.