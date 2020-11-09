City of Tyler to change water disinfection process for one month

For the most part, there will be no noticeable changes to the water during the chlorine conversion.

TYLER, Texas — Once a year, the City of Tyler performs a disinfection process converting the city’s water from chloramines (chlorine and ammonia) to free chlorine.

“The reason we typically use chlorine and ammonia combined is because it's a more stable disinfectant and it stays stable to the far reaches of the system because we have a fairly large system," said Kate Dietz, water utilities manager. "So, what the free chlorine conversion does, is it gives our system sort of a clean slate and gets rid of any nitrification that might be occurring in the system."

It will begin Monday, Sept. 14 and end around Oct. 12. The city has used this process since 2014. It was recommended by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for systems predominantly treating surface waters, such as those in the Tyler water system.

"The fact that we are feeding ammonia to our system, there are certain types of non-pathogenic organisms that are just in the system that will gain energy by using any of that dissipated ammonia from the chloramines,” Dietz explained. “What happens by just feeding free chlorine, we get rid of the source of energy for that bacteria.”

For the most part, there will be no noticeable changes to the water during the chlorine conversion.

"The water’s safe to drink, and we wouldn't put a process in place that wasn't because our primary concern is maintaining and ensuring safe water quality for the residents in Tyler," Dietz said.

City crews will work across Tyler during the month-long process to flush water lines and remove built up iron particles. Periodic pressure drops could occur as a result of this and some people’s water might be affected.

People who experience an odor or cloudiness in their water should simply turn on faucets and let the water run until it clears up.

“If you're flushing in a kitchen sink, maybe about 15 minutes, but if you're in the bathtub, run that thing for five minutes on as high as you can get it you should be good,” said Dietz.

Laundry should not be done if someone has discoloration in their water because it could end up staining clothes.

“Before you do a load of laundry and you might want to check to make sure you're not having some discoloration come through your pipes,” Dietz explained. “Run it in the bathtub, flush it out a little bit within your own home before you run it.”

Additionally, people who condition water for fish or aquariums may need to make changes to their water pre-treatment process.

If someone’s water has been smelling funny or looking different, Dietz said after the disinfection process that will go away.