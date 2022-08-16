City of Tyler to clear out dangerous buildings

One of those buildings being considered is the Tysen building. The city of Tyler called it a safety concern.

TYLER, Texas — An eyesore and a public safety hazard. Those are some of the words city officials are using to describe the old Tysen Building near Downtown Tyler. And now, they're proposing to tear it down.

The price tag? $200,000.

The four-story Tysen Building on Erwin Street is vacant. But inside, officials say danger is lurking.

"Homeless individuals that may trespass on the property and go in there and choose to reside or stay there for long periods of times. We worry about other individuals that just may be exploring or kids going inside and it’s been a long term problem for us," said Jimmy Toler, Chief of Police for the City of Tyler.

A safety issue that nearly led to tragedy.

"[Firefighters] went in on a fire at the Tysen house and some firefighters fell into an open elevator shaft where there was water inside of it," Toler said.

Many other buildings across the city are being considered for demolition.



"The city in the last few years has decided we need to deal with these substandard properties," Toler said.

And the fix to that is either put these buildings back in code or demolish them.

"You drive around town and see old abandoned buildings that need to be dealt with and we’re glad to take a forefront at this," Toler said.

Before demolishing the buildings, the police chief would like for property owners to rehab their buildings and cycle them back into the community. But if they don't, they will get torn down.

"I’m sure that the community itself would like to see something like that happen, where they see the lots cleared off and they see new development," Toler said.

New development for a growing city.

Funding from the budget will take care of commercial buildings and even residential structures, if they aren’t in a moderate or low income area. If they are, then the city’s Neighborhood Services takes care of residential homes.