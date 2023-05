Offices will close Thursday, May 11th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to honor City of Tyler employees for Public Service Recognition Week.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler will close its offices for part of the day Thursday to celebrate their employees for Public Service Recognition Week.

Non-emergency offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, May 11th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the event.