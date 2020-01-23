TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is moving toward the final stage of improving drainage issues and potential losses caused by stormwater damages.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved City Manager Ed Broussard to execute a contract with Halff Associates in an amount not to exceed $500,000 for the third and final phase of its Comprehensive StormWater Plan (CSWP).

According to the city, the council approved the Drainage Capital Improvement Project Strategy in 2016, which included developing a CSWP. This plan would update city stormwater infrastructure inventory, analyze condition and capacity and establish a tool to manage stormwater infrastructure.

