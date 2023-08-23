City of Tyler to extend Settler's Landing, Centennial Parkway for better traffic flow, development south of Village at Cumberland Park

The extension of Centennial Parkway from the intersection with Settlers Landing to the south will make further development in the area easier, the city said.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a contract to expand Settlers Landing and Centennial Parkway to improve traffic flow and prepare for future development south of the Village at Cumberland Park.

Council members voted in favor of a $189,490 contract with H.W. Lochner, Inc. for the Settlers Landing and Centennial Parkway Extensions project.

"This project is another step forward in terms of improving traffic flow in the city and providing development opportunities," said City Engineer Darin Jennings.

Settlers Landing will extend from the dead end south of the RV retailer to South Broadway Avenue to assist with traffic flow. The extension of Centennial Parkway from the intersection with Settlers Landing to the south will make further development in the area easier, the city said.

This project also includes a sanitary sewer line extension of about 1,000 feet from the existing dead end to South Broadway Avenue. The extension will help avoid future street cuts and road degradation while making a loop and removing the dead end on the line.

The water line will also be extended to the city's south limits for future connections when Centennial Parkway could be further developed, according to the city of Tyler.

The construction cost is $1.4 million, including about $175,000 for the water and sanitary sewer line extensions.