City of Tyler to hold public hearing on redistricting on Wednesday

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is asking for the public's input on the redistricting in an open hearing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

People can give their feedback on drafts of plans for redistricting of single-member districts. These plans have been drawn up with data collected from the 2020 Census, which happens every 10 years.

Council will also set a deadline for the submission of alternate plans from the public for consideration.

These plans have a goal to redraw boundaries to balance out changes in the city's population comply with the “one person, one vote” principle required by the U.S. Supreme Court, Voting Rights Act, and civil rights law. Each district must have an approximately equal population.

"The City of Tyler is working alongside Smith County and the Tyler Independent School District on this process to increase coordination, transparency and ensure all obligations are met," the City of Tyler wrote in a press release.

This meeting will be a part of the regular Tyler City Council meeting. Find the full Tyler City Council agenda here. Members of the public who wish to participate by making a public comment on any agenda item may only do so in person, and forms are located outside the Chambers’ main entrance.

Tyler City Council meetings occur on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 212 S. Bonner Ave.

For those members of the public who still wish to attend City Council virtually, the City will continue to live stream each Council meeting on Channel 3 and on Facebook to be watched live or on-demand.