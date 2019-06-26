TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler’s Neighborhood Services Department is hosting a block party to support the United States Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Strong Families initiative.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 900 West Gentry Parkway.

The Strong Families initiative program focuses on strong, healthy families through empowering fathers, mothers and their children to connect and work together.

“Many of the clients serviced in the low-moderate income areas are not able to afford costly family vacations, camps or other summer activities such as amusement parks or sports games,” Neighborhood Services director Raynesha Hudnell said. “This program allows families to participate in activities that will create strong lasting memories, which will in turn support HUD’s initiative to promote family units and diminish absentee parenting.”

The event will provide free health and housing information, joint activities for children and their parents, food, music and much more.