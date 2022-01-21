Airport looking into adding food, drink businesses

In 2021, over 75,000 passengers flew in and out of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is beginning the process to add another food or drink business to provide more concessions for passengers and airport staff.

The airport will host a pre-proposal meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. for those interested in learning about the business opportunity at the Tyler airport.

People interested could have 2,065 square feet of floor space for a kitchen, dining area, customer service and retail areas. There would also be a fully furnished kitchen and an optional food kiosk.

Customers visiting businesses at the airport also receive 90-minute free parking.

Steve Thompson, airport manager, said he thinks the potential business would offer coffee and other drinks in the morning as well as food options in lunch and dinner. Right now, the airport has vending machines and one restaurant.

"We're looking for proposals that would best meet the needs of customers and employees," Thompson said. "We're looking for the best proposal. We would love to support local food and beverages, but the opportunity is available to anyone with an idea."

The purpose of the informational meeting Tuesday is to answer any questions and give people the opportunity to review the kitchen, facility and resources for concessionaires, Thompson said.

"The location is great because we have a constant presence of employees, the traversing passengers and also the surrounding businesses that will hopefully support the new location," Thompson said. "We're looking for a business idea that will provide a great service to our travelers while providing a great opportunity for this business at this wonderful city location."

He added this would be a good opportunity for a small concessionaire to get their name in front of more people or an established business to add another location.

Thompson said the airport staff plans to return to flight levels seen before the pandemic.

According to the city of Tyler, the airport has three to six flights a day. In 2021, over 75,000 passengers flew in and out of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Those looking for more information or wanting to RSVP to the meeting can email Virginia Hunt, projects coordinator for the airport, at vhunt@tylertexas.com to learn more.