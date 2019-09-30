TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for City of Tyler residential customers, excluding multi-family home communities and businesses.

The Solid Waste Department will be picking up items from Monday, September 30 through Friday, October 4. Those participating in this campaign should place bulky items on the curb by Monday, Sept. 30.

Bulky items to be picked up at no charge include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, up to four non-commercial vehicle tires (after this collection, tire pickup will require a special pickup), old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No liquid waste, limbs, brush, or tree stumps will be picked up. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter.

There is no need to call the Solid Waste Office when bulky items are placed at the curb. However, please note that items may be collected on a different day from regularly scheduled garbage collection.

After crews have collected on your street, do not place more bulky items on the curb. These items will be charged a special pickup fee.

If your items have not been collected by Monday, Oct. 7, please call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.

For more information about the free bulky item collection, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com.