City of Tyler unveils 2022-23 budget plan with focus on public safety, employee retention, utility rate changes

TYLER, Texas — City of Tyler leaders revealed a proposed budget of $228 million Wednesday for the 2023 fiscal budget with focus on improving public safety, employee retention cleaning up the city and changes to utility billing rates.

City Manager Ed Broussard said during city council meeting the 2023 budget theme is "Tyler Transformed" to represent a commitment to maintaining quality services as the community grows.

Overall, the budget is increasing by 13% or $26 million. The proposed tax rate is $0.261182; however, property values have risen by 18.73% or $40,928 for the average home in the city of Tyler, the city's presentation stated.

This budget is expected to bring in $26.7 million in property taxes and a $2 million increase from last year to be allocated for expanding public safety services.

Wednesday was the first public presentation of the budget. Citizens will have opportunities to give input at city council meetings on Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 (both at 9 a.m.) at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave. The final adoption of the budget is set for the Sept. 14 meeting at 9 a.m.

“This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for our residents’ needs: smooth roadways, improved traffic flow, expanded drainage systems, upgraded water and sewer systems, and state-of-the-art facilities,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren. “It also reflects our commitment to growth and change in how we do business.”

Regarding public safety, $34 million will be allocated to the Tyler Police Department and $23 million will go toward the Tyler Fire Department. Using $1.7 million, the city will fund two firefighters and two new fire engines.

Proposed additions to the police department include tasers (that shock twice instead of once), fleet cameras, body cameras and license plate readers. The fire department would also see fire facility upgrades, notably at fire station 6 on Highway 110.

“As Tyler grows, public safety services must grow,” said Mayor Don Warren.

The city has also set aside $200,000 to remove depilated, substandard structures throughout Tyler. Another $100,000 will also be put in place for tree removal related to recent storm damage.

“Derelict buildings bring down property values and create public health and safety issues,” Warren said. “This is the first step of a long-term commitment to battling blight in our community.”

According to the budget presentation, because of savings and a 13% increase in sales tax revenue over the past year, police officers and firefighters will see a 5% base pay increase. Other workers will be eligible for an up to a 5% merit increase based on their individual performance.

Broussard said the number of workers has remained roughly the same since the mid-1980s, yet the size and population of the city has doubled.

If the budget is approved, Tyler water customers could also see a change to their bill structure.

Instead of a declining rate structure, Tyler Water Utilities will move toward a uniform volumetric rate structure over the next five years in an effort to promote water conservation.

The previous method meant that water and sewer service would become cheaper the more the customers uses their water. TWU would also no longer subsidize the first 2,000 gallons on the water usage on the bills.

Through these changes, customers will be fully charged for the total amount of water they use, according to the city.

The city of Tyler has invested more than $34 million in cash in water and sewer since 2016 and the city plans to spend $24.4 million on wastewater and water projects in the coming year.

City leaders have also proposed a regulatory compliance fee increase of $5.08 to go toward debt on the rehabilitation of Tyler's sanitary sewer system. Residents could also see an increase of $1.28 for their solid waste fees for twice-weekly pickup.

Stormwater collection fees would increase by 1% to reflect costs of maintenance to the system, if approved, the presentation explained.

In other areas, $3.7 million is set to be dedicated toward tourism and trails, $911,800 for the airport, $16.1 million for streets and traffic and $5.6 million toward drainage.

The W.T. Brookshire Convention Center, which takes the place of the Harvey Convention Center, is set to be complete by December this year with the first event scheduled for January. The city also plans to remodel the Rose Garden kitchenette and upgrade the Rose Garden Center for American Disabilities Act compliance.