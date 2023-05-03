City of Tyler water crews work to repair water main break on Commerce, Oakwood Streets

LouAnn Campbell, spokesperson for the city of Tyler, said there is a 5-foot deep hole that TWU crews dug the hole to locate and fix the water main break.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — City of Tyler Water Utilities crews are working to repair a water main break on East Commerce and East Oakwood Streets Wednesday morning.

LouAnn Campbell, spokesperson for the city of Tyler, said there is a 5-foot deep hole that TWU crews dug the hole to locate and fix the water main break in the area. The water lines are roughly four feet underground.