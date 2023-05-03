City of Tyler water crews work to repair water main break on Commerce, Oakwood Streets

TYLER, Texas — City of Tyler Water Utilities crews are working to repair a water main break on East Commerce and East Oakwood Streets Wednesday morning.
LouAnn Campbell, spokesperson for the city of Tyler, said there is a 5-foot deep hole that TWU crews dug the hole to locate and fix the water main break in the area. The water lines are roughly four feet underground.
Repairs are ongoing. About 10 TWU customers in the area of East Oakwood Street between East Commerce Street and North Beverly Ave. could have low water pressure for about six to eight hours while the water main is getting repaired, Campbell said.