TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler received notification of its website being compromised once again Friday morning.

According to the city, at about 9:35 a.m., contact was made with the City’s off-site, third party website contractor and the site was taken offline.

The site is currently under maintenance until further notice.

The city says only the website itself was compromised. No payment platforms or government service sites hosting credit card and residents’ personal information were compromised.

The City of Tyler IT Department and the Tyler Police Department are investigating the incident.



Details are limited at this time.

