TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler's website was hacked Monday morning.

The website is currently down.

City of Tyler

According to city spokeswoman Jenny Wells, the city is working to confirm who is responsible for the hacking.

However, the website showed an anti-government message with obscene language and gestures.

KYTX

Wells could not confirm any other details regarding the hack. Wells also did not say when the website would be back online.