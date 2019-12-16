TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree and wreath recycling in Tyler.

Residents can drop off their undecorated, non-flocked, natural Christmas trees and wreaths from Thursday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 19 in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park.

Golden Road Park is located at 2300 McDonald Road and Fun Forest Park, located at 2000 North Forest Avenue.

All lights, ornaments, garland, and tinsel should be removed from the Christmas trees and wreaths before drop off.

The trees at the parks are available for area fishermen to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. Small fish eat the aquatic insects that find a home in the tree branches. The fish also use the trees as a hiding place. As a result, the fishing is improved around the recycled trees because more fish congregate in these areas.

Natural and fake Christmas trees can also be set on the curb for pick up and disposal at the landfill. Only non-flocked, natural trees deposited at Fun Forest Park and Golden Road Park will be recycled.

Other holiday items that can be recycled are cardboard boxes and packaging, electronics, glass bottles, wrapping paper (non-foil) and gift bags, paper products and string lights. These items are to be dropped off at the Downtown Recycle Center, located at 414 North Bois D’Arc Avenue.

For more information, contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Angela Bennis at (903) 595-7217 or e-mail abennis@tylertexas.com.