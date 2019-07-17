VAN, Texas — The city of Van and Republic Services will begin charging a fee for customers with overflowing dumpsters.

According to the Van Police Department, there is currently a policy in place against overflowing dumpsters. However, the departments says the policy was rarely enforced by Republic Services.

Police say due to the overflow of trash in dumpsters, drivers experienced garbage falling out of the truck and through the windshield. In addition to this, overflowing garbage has been found scattered in yards in the city.

Police say if a customer's dumpster is overflowing, they will be charged $49.61 for an extra lift.

If customers have any questions concerning the policy, they are encouraged to call the city of Van.