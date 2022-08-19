City of Whitehouse budget features plans to add community center for gatherings, strengthen public safety

On Tuesday, the city council voted in favor of a lower tax rate and approved a budget adding two police officers, two firefighters and community center.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Officials say the city of Whitehouse's recently approved 2023 fiscal year budget is focused on investing in the heart of the city by funding a community center and adding public safety personnel.

According to the city's presentation, officials have been discussing community center plans with the Inter-Agency Council through 2021 and this year. This council includes several organizations within Whitehouse.

Through these meetings and a community survey, city leaders learned there was a need for a community center to ease ability to have group meetings.

Currently in the architectural rending phase, a building, located at 109 E. Main St., will be renovated to host meetings, trainings, office space, banquets and other events.

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said with this addition organizations like the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce, Keep Whitehouse Beautiful and the Whitehouse Economic Development Corp. can host events and gatherings.

The center will give community members 12,000 square feet to use for their gathering needs.

People will also have access to a co-working space to be used by students or anyone in need of a quiet place. A 32-seat training room for organizations to reserve is a part of the plan as well.

"A place where the community can gather and the community can learn about one another," Wansley said.

He added that he'd love to see "accidental mentorship opportunities," such as experienced adults in the workforce giving advice to college students at the center.

"That's a level of mentorship that can make a big difference for a kid that's never had that in their entire life," he said.

By capitalizing on low interest rates earlier this year, the city presentation stated the tax rate can be lowered while still being able to fund improvements.

"We're doing all of this even after reducing taxes," Wansley said. "None of this will represent a tax increase."

This community center is also the start of change as Wansley said it'll "set the stage for what downtown Whitehouse is going to be."

When FM 346 was widened years ago, Wansley said several historical buildings were removed. Now, the Whitehouse community is tasked with reshaping the city's downtown, Wansley said.

"(That's) what we're doing in the next few years," he said.

Regarding property tax, the rate will go down two cents from $0.792891 to $0.772891.

Wansley said residents' tax bills will vary depending on their type of home and property appraisal values. Senior citizens with a homestead exemption won't be affected.

He said the tax rate is still well below inflation, while adding the officer and firefighter positions and giving city employees raises. The budget includes an 18% increase in salaries for public safety employees.

For the last 10 years or so, the staff has worn multiple hats and their salaries don't reflect the workload they have, Wansley said.