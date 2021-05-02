City of Whitehouse declares Feb. 7 as 'Patrick Mahomes Day'

The announcement was made during a press conference on Friday.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley declared Sunday, Feb. 7, as "Patrick Mahomes Day" during a press conference on Friday.

Mahomes, a Whitehouse native, will play in his second straight Super Bowl on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs are currently a three-point favorite over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to BetOnline.ag and other sportsbooks. Mahomes and the company should feel a great deal of confidence that they are equipped to win their second straight Lombardi Trophy.