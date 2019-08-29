WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The City of Whitehouse is now looking for its third police chief since 2015.

According to city administration, officials recently determined new leadership within the Whitehouse Police Department was necessary and they have parted ways with Ed Morris, who had been the chief since October 2015.

Morris took over for Craig Shelton who resigned from his post in July 2015. Shelton left the WPD to take a position in the private sector after he was cleared of a Class A misdemeanor assault charge.

"We want to thank Chief Morris for his service and dedication to the city and wish him nothing but the best," the city said in a statement to CBS19.

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.