City of Whitehouse temporarily using secondary water source due to issues with two wells

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The city of Whitehouse is using its secondary source of water temporarily due to issues with two of its water wells.
Though the water might have a different odor and taste at this time, it remains safe for consumption, the city said in a Facebook post. The secondary source is the city of Tyler's water system.
The city said the problems with the well sites are not related to the freezing temperatures last week. One of the wells has a leak that crews are working to repair and other one is having some electrical issues.