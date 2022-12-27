City of Whitehouse temporarily using secondary water source due to issues with two wells

Though the water might have a different odor and taste at this time, it remains safe for consumption, the city said in a Facebook post.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The city of Whitehouse is using its secondary source of water temporarily due to issues with two of its water wells.

The secondary source is the city of Tyler's water system.