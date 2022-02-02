x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Let's 'taco' about the winter storm warning in East Texas

The winter storm warning for Smith County is in effect through 6 p.m., Thursday. Wintry precipitation and some accumulation is expected.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The City of Whitehouse Texas is constantly updating its residents on the winter storm that will pass through East Texas early Thursday morning.

To ease nerves, the city posted on their Facebook page a fun demonstration of the difference between a watch and a warning, but with tacos.

A "taco watch" is the ingredients to make tacos all spread out, while the "taco warning" refers to having a taco put together.

The winter storm warning for Smith County is in effect through 6 p.m., Thursday. Wintry precipitation and some accumulation is expected.

Reminder to prepare for and care for the 4 Ps - people, pets, pipes and plants! 

RELATED: Roads being prepped for winter weather by TxDOT

RELATED: TxDOT pretreating roads in Deep East Texas ahead of possible wintry mix

In Other News

'Don't underestimate mother nature:' East Texas community aid centers brace for freezing temps