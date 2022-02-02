Let's 'taco' about the winter storm warning in East Texas

The winter storm warning for Smith County is in effect through 6 p.m., Thursday. Wintry precipitation and some accumulation is expected.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The City of Whitehouse Texas is constantly updating its residents on the winter storm that will pass through East Texas early Thursday morning.

To ease nerves, the city posted on their Facebook page a fun demonstration of the difference between a watch and a warning, but with tacos.

A "taco watch" is the ingredients to make tacos all spread out, while the "taco warning" refers to having a taco put together.

