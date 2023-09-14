City of Winnsboro police chief retires, 2 officers resign from positions

Former Chief Andy Chester told CBS19 he had been considering retirement for two years and it was just the right time.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINNSBORO, Texas — The city of Winnsboro recently accepted Chief of Police Andy Chester's retirement and the resignation of two police department leaders.

City Administrator Makenzie Lyons confirmed that Chester has retired from the chief position and Capt. Chris Hill and Patrol Sgt. Blake McClure have both resigned from their roles at the police department.

Chester told CBS19 he had been considering retirement for two years and it was just the right time.

"Winnsboro was good to me and I loved my time there. It has just changed so much in my career. I’m just wanting to relax for a bit," Chester said.