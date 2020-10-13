City of Winona issues boil water notice

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify customers.

WINONA, Texas — The City of Winona has issued a boil water notice.

According to the city, due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Customers should bring their water to a boil for two minutes before drinking, cooking or ice-making. Customers are also encouraged buy bottled water if they choose.