City officials review security ahead of Christmas parades

Officers will patrol both the city of Longview and Tyler looking for suspicious activity.

TEXAS, USA — This Thursday, the cities of Tyler and Longview will be holding their annual Christmas celebrations — a return to normalcy following last year's COVID-19 restrictions.

However, city officials are on alert following the parade crash in Wisconsin that killed six people and injured more than 60 others in November.

Brandon Thornton with the Longview police department says that the city is taking the steps necessary to ensure security along the parade route.

"The majority of our intersections we use our vehicles to block the intersection along with cones, signs and barricades," Thornton said.

Officers will be patrolling on foot in Tyler and Longview looking for any unusual activity.

"Our officers' attention is primarily going to be for traffic control but we will also be on the lookout for those suspicious types of circumstances," said Thornton.

Andy Erbaugh with Tyler Police says the city will be trying a new parade route this year by sticking to Broadway and not circling around the square.

"It will start at the Goodman museum and then it will go South to Elm Street," Erbaugh said.

Street closures will begin Thursday afternoon for both areas.

"Most of [our officers] will be at the two major intersections, the rest will be standing along the parade route to block intersections," Erbaugh said.