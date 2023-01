OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton has issued a boil water notice after a contractor dug into one of the city's main lines Wednesday morning.

Connie Chasteen, city of Overton interim city secretary, said in an email that the notice was put in place after a break in a 6-inch water main line.

Those who have city of Overton water should boil it before any form of consumption. Samples will be taken to the lab and officials hope to have the notice lifted soon, Chasteen said.