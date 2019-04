PALESTINE, Texas — Due to damages sustained following Thursday morning's storm, the City of Palestine Water Treatment Plant was not operational for some time on Thursday.

However, the city now says water is back online but a boil notice is in effect.

City officials are advising residents boil water for drinking and cooking purposes for a minimum of three minutes until the the notice is rescinded.

Water will be provided to citizens at the Palestine Mall beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.