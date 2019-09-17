TYLER, Texas — After a social media video posted over the weekend brought the spotlight to a Tyler school zone crossing on Paluxy Drive, the city of Tyler is making changes to improve the safety of the crossing.

Tyler city spokeswoman Jenny Wells says the city took immediate action after the video went viral.

“That was the first we had heard of an issue at that location," Wells said. "What we were able to do was launched into an investigation that kind of looked at all sides of the story, it gave us the ability to make sure that the processes were in place."

Wells says the crossing guard was present the day of the video but was cooling off in her vehicle and not clearly visible.

“When making a couple of adjustments for [the crosswalk], you'll be able to have a more visible crossing guard right there in a folding chair,” Wells said.

The adjustment, in addition to an increased police presence, is what the city believes is an appropriate response.

“We have visited with Tyler police department and they are going to increase patrol in that area, especially after school," Wells said. "So our traffic units will be out there more, you may see more of the motorcycles or some of the other patrol cars."

The city of Tyler says if they were to change or add any signage or lights to the crosswalk, that would require a study by the city traffic engineer, a position the city is currently trying to fill.