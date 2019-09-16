TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler has announced that the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden will be recognized as a national treasure.

The city says after a two-year-long application process, the rose garden has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the country’s historic buildings, districts, sites, structures and objects worthy of preservation.

The celebration of this historic achievement will take place on Thursday, October 17 at 2 p.m.

According to the city, Tyler Rose Garden is one of the few outdoor spaces in the nation to receive this honor.

