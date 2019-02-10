TYLER, Texas — County Singer Curtis Grimes will perform at the CityFest East Texas Buckout event on Wednesday, October 2. Grimes won the 2018 “Male Vocalist of the Year” at The Texas Country Music Association Awards.

Reality TV Star Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty is set to speak at the event. He will be speaking alongside Andrew Palau from the Luis Palau Association.

According to CityFest, the event will feature bucking bulls, spirited horses and barbecue and burgers.

"That is new to us as an organization, but we always try to contextualize and do things that will bring people out," CityFest Festival Coordinator Duffy Johnson said. "Being that we're here in Texas, we're doing very Texan things."

Event lineup

5 p.m. Food Tents Open

6 p.m. Brons and Bulls

7 p.m. Speakers - Phil Robertson and Andrew Palau

8 p.m. Curtis Grimes

