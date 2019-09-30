TYLER, Texas — CityFest East Texas kicked off a weeklong series of events with a celebration for the Spanish-speaking community of Tyler at Fiesta Latina.

Approximately 2,500 people from 110 Spanish-speaking churches attended the Saturday event at Green Acres’ CrossWalk Conference Center. The gathering is just one of several events that are part of the initiative, which includes prison outreaches, men’s and women’s luncheons, a rodeo-style event and the two-day festival on the square in downtown Tyler. Organizers expect people from over 440 churches to attend the two-day event on Saturday and Sunday.

Fiesta Latina kicked off with high-energy music by “La Voz Kids” contestant Brianna Arteaga, an introduction of costume characters Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber from the children’s show “VeggieTales,” and a short display of BMX bike tricks across the stage. These attractions offered a taste of what’s to come at CityFest East Texas this coming weekend.

