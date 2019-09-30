The CityFest East Texas festival will take place on the square in downtown Tyler October 5 and 6.

The free events are organized by more than 300 local area churches with the support of the Oregon-based Luis Palau Association. The events will feature speaker Andrew Palau.

The festival will include performances by top Christian recording artists. The lineup includes: Blanca, Marisol Park, Ryan Stevenson, The Newsboys, Pat Barrett, and Lecrae. Additionally, award-winning country artist Josh Turner will perform during the final night of the event.

Below is a map of the event:

CityFest.org

Additional events will be held throughout the week leading up to the two-day festival including a bilingual event, prison outreaches, multiple luncheons for men and women, and a buckout and barbeque.

Fiesta Latina was held on Saturday, September 28 at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center. This bilingual event featured Hispanic music artists along with a message of hope by Andrew Palau.

Over the weekend, a team visited a number of East Texas prisons to share BMX demos, worship, and a clear Gospel message with inmates.

A Ladies’ Luncheon will be held at Harvey Hall on October 2 at noon, with Wendy Palau and Dr. Sasha Vujelka presenting a message of good news. The following day, Andrew Palau and Clark Hunt will address men at a luncheon, also at Harvey Hall at noon. Both of these are ticketed events with an evangelistic emphasis.

Cross Brand Cowboy Arena will be the site of a high energy rodeo-style BuckOut event on October 2 at 6 p.m. Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson will be speaking along with Andrew Palau, in addition to music by a country Christian artist.

Parking map:

CityFest.org

For more information, visit CityFest.org.