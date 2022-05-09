College football player from North Texas dies at 21 after sudden collapse

Defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough played football at Sachse High School.

SACHSE, Texas — A college football player from North Texas has died after a sudden collapse, his school said Sunday. He was 21.

Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) in Arkansas announced the death of defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough in a Twitter post.

His mother, Mattie Yarbrough, told WFAA from her home in Rowlett that she had traveled to Oklahoma to watch her son play in a Ouachita victory on Thursday, Sept. 1, against Oklahoma Baptist.

Then came the stunning news Sunday morning that her son was gone

"Had a big hug, took pictures, took videos – I loved on him as I always do after every game," she said. "His mama is his biggest fan."

What happened is a mystery.

"He’s the best brother any brother could ever have," said Matthew Yarbrough, Clark's 24-year-old brother. "Out of all of us, he was the most responsible and he was the baby."

Before heading to Arkansas in 2019, Yarbrough played football at Sachse High School in North Texas. The city of Sachse is about 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse. Join us in praying for his family and friends. More information about campus gatherings following this tragedy will be released soon. pic.twitter.com/ePaiYphwN0 — Ouachita Baptist University (@Ouachita) September 4, 2022

Yarbrough had 27 tackles in the 2021 season for Ouachita and received an honorable mention selection for the All-Great American Conference

Clark's family said he was majoring in sports management and had plans to earn a master's degree.

He was on track to graduate from OBU in May 2023 and hoped to become a graduate assistant with the OBU football team.

"God really got a great angel," said Matthew.

Mattie said she wanted the world to know her son was "amazing."

"He was my buddy. He was my baby," she said.

Sachse High School Principal Shae Creel offered his condolences.