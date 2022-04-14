x
Tyler ISD elementary school closed because of power outage

Tyler ISD said in a Facebook post Thursday that Bell Elementary and its surrounding neighborhood are still without power.

TYLER, Texas — Due to a continuing power outage in the area, Tyler ISD's Bell Elementary School will be closed Thursday. 

Oncor crews are working to get power restored, and Bell Elementary classes for Thursday are canceled while this issue gets resolved.  

On Wednesday, Charles Hill with ONCOR said it could be 24 hours before ONCOR customers have power back on. Outages throughout East Texas are slowly decreasing, but this current power outage is making an even bigger impact than last week's storms.

