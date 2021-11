According to the Sabine Fire Department, the fire broke out just before midnight near the Old 135 access ramp.

SABINE, Texas — Cleanup is underway after and overnight 18-wheeler fire on Interstate 20 in Liberty City.

As of 6:30 a.m., crews were still clearing the roadway.

State Hwy. 135 is serving as the alternate westbound access ramp to I-20 in the Liberty City area.