Clinic teaches dogs to avoid venomous snakes

A statewide trainer teaches dogs to identify and avoid venomous snakes in public or while hunting.

BERRYVILLE, Texas — Earlier this summer, East Texans saw snakes emerging for the warmer temperatures. Now, we’ve reached the season where baby snakes will start hatching from their eggs.

Wayne Lain teaches Snake Avoidance Clinics across the nation. These classes focus on training dogs to avoid venomous snakes when in public or out hunting.

Lain used a western diamondback rattlesnake with a white spot on its body to safely train client's furry friends. The white mark indicates the snake has been defanged and is safe train with.

"People bring me their dogs and we get to introduce them, in a safe setting, to the rattlesnakes, copperheads and water moccasins," said Lain. "We let those dogs investigate and we teach them that's a bad thing."

So why is it important to learn about this right now?

Lain said it's because it's the season when snakes start hatching from their eggs.

"I have some at home and one of them had babies," said Lain.

This clinic was held with Once Shot Retrievers who specialize in training dogs to bring back hunted animals.

But, while on a hunt co-owner of OSR Alex Brittingham said anyone can be around a venomous snake at anytime.

"When you're out hunting and doing stuff like that, you tend to run across them a lot more often," said Brittingham. "With dogs that makes them super prone to being bitten by a snake."

Lain said he doesn't worry too much about coral snakes, but out in East Texas he worries about water moccasins, copperheads and one more dangerous serpent.

"Definitely, that timber rattler is the danger in this part of the country," said Lain.

Lain also said the best way to keep snakes away from you and your furry companion is by keeping your property mowed and clear.

"That saves the dog's life and saves the client's too," said Brittingham.

Lain will continue to teach Snake Avoidance Clinics across the state and will be back in East Texas with OSR next August.