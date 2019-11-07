LONGVIEW, Texas — The future of a longtime locally owned restaurant in Longview is unclear after it unexpectedly closed Wednesday.

A sign Thursday morning on the door of Carlitos’ Mexican Restaurant in the Judson Road shopping center just south of Loop 281 read, “Closed until further notice. Thank you.” The message was signed by owner Carlos Rodriguez.

A woman leaving the business Thursday afternoon referred questions about the restaurant to Rodriguez. He did not immediately respond to a telephone message Thursday.

