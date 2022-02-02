Closing statements in sentencing of Tyler murderer to start Wednesday afternoon

Detective Josh Hill told the jury that during an interview after the Brockman shooting, Perdomo laughed when shown images of people who were killed.

TYLER, Texas — Kristian Perdomo, who was convicted last week of killing a man at a Tyler shopping center in December 2018, laughed at images of dead men he was accused of fatally shooting during a police interview following his arrest, according to a detective’s testimony Wednesday.

Perdomo, 28, of Tyler, was found guilty of murder last Thursday in connection with the death of Bradley Brockman, 45, who was shot in the head on Dec. 16, 2018 at the Westwood Shopping Center in Tyler.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Wednesday morning. Closing arguments will begin at 12:30 p.m., and the jurors will then deliberate to determine Perdomo’s sentence. Under Texas law, a person found guilty of murder faces five to 99 years in prison or life.

Prosecutors have presented testimony that in addition to Brockman's murder, Perdomo committed the unsolved homicides of Mario Guzman (Dec. 7, 2018), Jhoel Sevilla (Dec. 9, 2018), Benny Jackson (Dec. 10, 2018) and Jerome Jones (Dec. 15, 2018).

Detective Josh Hill, who worked for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in December 2018, testified all five shooting deaths were similar because most men were shot near their homes and shot in the head or face with the same weapon and ammunition.

Hill said at the time it became clear to law enforcement that investigators were looking for the same person. There became a joint effort approach to solve these homicides.

He testified that Brockman was shot in the head with the same weapon and ammunition as the other victims. Hill added it was extremely unusual to see that many homicides in a short time frame with several similarities.

Hill told the jury that during an interview after the Brockman shooting, Perdomo laughed when shown images of people who were killed. He also admitted to his involvement in a street gang.

When asked why he killed the five people, he said, “they didn’t have much to do with it,” Hill testified.

Perdomo asked Hill to not show his mom the photos of the dead people. Hill testified the series of homicides ended once Perdomo was arrested.

Hill said Perdomo cried when Hill mentioned the abuse he and his mother suffered as a child and said in the interview both his biological father and stepfather were both abusive.