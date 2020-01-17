LONGVIEW, Texas — The iconic horses will be part of the Grand Sesquicentennial Trek, which is the celebration parade for the 150th anniversary of Longview’s founding in 1870.

One Hundred Acres of Heritage/Longview Main Street and Ambucs are hosting the parade from 10 a.m. to noon April 18 in downtown Longview.

In an email announcing the newest parade entry, Longview Community Services Director Laura Hill asked that people thank John Martin profusely for booking the Clydesdales.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Longview 150 time capsule donations off to slow start, city planner says