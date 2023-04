Daryl Hayes began coaching at Bishop Gorman in 2021 and has 27 years of coaching experience.

TYLER, Texas — Bishop Gorman head football coach and head wrestling coach Daryl Hayes is retiring from coaching, he told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Hayes came to Gorman in 2021 with 27 years of coaching experience.

He spent the past two years at Gorman. The Crusaders went 1-9 in 2021 and improved to 3-8 in 2022.