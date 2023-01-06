All Clear given after Code Maroon issued for bomb threats at Texas A&M

An "All Clear" update was issued by Code Maroon at 3 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following two reported bomb threats on Texas A&M's campus at 1:15 p.m. and 2:03 p.m., officials have issued an "All Clear" report.

The bomb threats were called in on the White Creek Apartments and the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility and authorities say that "no suspicious devices were found".

"This threat was found--it wasn't credible," said Texas A&M University Police Lieutenant Bobby Richardson. "It's happening across the country to not only universities; colleges, high schools, and things like that. A lot of that is stemming from the new A.I. technology and ways to hide your phone numbers and things like that."

Authorities also say that White Creek Apartment residents and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility occupants to return to the buildings. Roadways are open and buses have resumed normal operations.

An investigation into the identity of the caller is being conducted by Texas A&M Police.