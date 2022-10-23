East Texas man in jail after violating protective order

Officials said McKinley showed to have an active protective order in Smith County with two female juveniles listed and one of them was with him when he was stopped.

COFFEE CITY, Texas — Coffee City Police Department arrested Darren McKinley after finding him with an underage girl listed on a protective order against him.

On Friday night, Sergeant C. Welch stopped McKinley and a young woman as he was driving on FM 315 near FM 3506.

According to Coffee City Police, McKinley showed to have an active protective order in Smith County with two female juveniles listed and one of them was with McKinley when he was stopped by Welch.

Officers arrested McKinley for violating the protective order and took him to Henderson County Jail.