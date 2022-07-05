Coffee City Police Department announces loss of officer after medical emergency

"Officer Stephen Yohner, rest easy our brother," the Facebook post read. "We will take it from here. Godspeed."

COFFEE CITY, Texas — The Coffee City Police Department has lost one of its own officers following a medical emergency.

Officer Stephen Yohner died Monday after EMS crews were not able to revive him from the medical event, the police department said on Facebook.

Yohner joined the Coffee City Police Department just under a year ago and served as a firearm instructor and trainer.

The department asked for prayers for the Yohner family and friends.