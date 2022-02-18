New coffee shop in Tyler looks to 'go local'

A new drive-thru coffee shop has popped up on Loop 323 in Tyler. The owners aim to use local supplies and make local connections.

TYLER, Texas — Coffee lovers, listen up! You have a brand new option to grab your cup of joe on the go!

Right off of Loop 323 in front of Green Acres Bowling Alley, there’s a new coffee shop called Mudslingers. Not only can you get a fresh cup of joe, but you can get other drinks, such as smoothies or sodas.

It’s a tiny coffee shop serving up big flavors, and it all started with a big move across the country.

"We're from Spokane, Washington originally," executive manager Nathan Stephens said. "We came down here hoping we could maybe break into the Texas oil market."

"Then we ended up starting a coffee shop," operations manager Carley Stephens said. "My love of coffee, though, the lack of my particular taste of, kind of what led us to open Mudslingers."

What makes Mudslingers unique is their focus on local connections.

"Our slogan, it's been adapting, but it is now local coffee and local connections," Nathan said. "We have our beans roasted right out of Flint, Texas."

"Our big thing is if you're supporting us, you're not only supporting the two locals that are us, but also the other people that we exactly are reaching out to," Carley said.

If you’re looking to try something new, Nathan and Carley would love to say "hello" to you.