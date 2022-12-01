x
College Station featured on list of "The Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas"

The city is getting recognition for transforming into one of the biggest Christmas villages during the holidays.
Credit: KAGS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Trips to Discover includes College Station on it's list of Top 10 Charming Christmas Towns in Texas. 

College Station can credit Santa's Wonderland for this recognition. 

Trips to Discover showcases all of the beautiful lights and festivities to do in the Christmas village. 

At College Stations' Santa's Wonderland visitors can view the light trail, ice skate, ride trains, watch a movie or even get plenty of Christmas shopping done. 

Here's a list of the other Texas cities included: 

  • Grapevine
  • Fredericksburg
  • Wimberly
  • San Antonio
  • Richmond
  • Jefferson
  • Galveston
  • Marshall
  • Grand Prairie

To view the entire story and more on Trips to Discover, visit here. 

For KAGS list of holiday events happening in Bryan/College Station, visit here.

