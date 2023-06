This event is happening today from 1 to 3 p.m. and requires reservations.

TYLER, Texas — Attention all fairy fans, come on out and make-your-own enchanted fairy garden today from 1-3 p.m. at the Starr Family Home.

It costs $15 per fairy garden and reservations are required.

This event is being sponsored by the Texas Historical Commission.

The address to the Starr Family Home is 407 West Travis St. Marshall.